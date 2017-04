2 shot on Near West Side

Two people were shot Monday afternoon on the Near West Side.

They were walking down the street in the 300 block of South Leavitt at 12:24 p.m. when shots rang out, according to Chicago Police.

Both victims went to Rush University Medical Center, police said. One was shot in the neck and listed in serious condition, and the other suffered a graze wound to the face and was in good condition. Their genders and ages weren’t immediately released.