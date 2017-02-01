2 shot while driving in Gage Park

Two people were shot early Monday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old woman and 26-year-old man were driving abut 1:40 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 55th Street when a white Nissan Murano pulled up alongside and a male in the back seat, one of three males in the vehicle, fired shots in their direction, according to Chicago Police.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the right shoulder and the man was shot in the right hand, police said. They both declined medical treatment, saying they would find their own medical attention.