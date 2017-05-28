2 shot while driving in West Woodlawn

Two men were wounded in a West Woodlawn neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the South Side.

The men, ages 27 and 28, were in a vehicle at 2:09 a.m. driving south on King Drive and, as they turned onto 62nd Street, heard gunfire and realized they’d both been shot, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the right calf, while the older man suffered a gunshot wound to the right ankle, police said. They showed up at University of Chicago Medical Center, where both of their conditions were stabilized.