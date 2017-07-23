2 shot while wrestling with a gun in Archer Heights

Two men were shot early Sunday in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men, ages 21 and 46, were wrestling with a gun at 2:04 a.m. inside of an apartment in the 4500 block of South Karlov when the gun discharged, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, while the older man was shot in the chest and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said. Both of their conditions were stabilized.