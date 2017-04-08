2 sought in connection with stabbing death arrested in California

The two men sought by police in connection with the brutal stabbing death of a 26-year-old man in a River North condo have been taken into custody in Oakland, California.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted about 10 p.m. Friday that Wyndham Lathem, 42, and Andrew Warren, 56, were both in police custody.

BREAKING: CPD has gotten word that Prof. Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren are both in police custody in Oakland, CA via @USMarshalsGov pic.twitter.com/BrXufzsaUA — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 5, 2017

Trenton H. James Cornell-Duranleau was found with multiple lacerations about 8:30 p.m. July 27 inside an apartment in the Grand Plaza Apartments in the 500 block of North State Street, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Authorities have sought microbiologist Lathem, a Northwestern University associate professor, and Warran, an Oxford College bursar, in connection with Cornell-Duranleau’s death.