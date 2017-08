2 stabbed at Northerly Island

Two people were stabbed Tuesday night on Northerly Island.

The two were stabbed about 9:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police. Information about their conditions and other details about the victims were not immediately available.

Two punk bands — the Dropkick Murphys and Rancid — were playing a show at the Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, according to their websites.

Police did not immediately know if the stabbing happened inside the venue or in the parking lot.