2 stabbed in Crystal Lake

Two people were hospitalized after being stabbed Monday night in northwest suburban Crystal Lake.

Police responded about 8 p.m. to a reported stabbing in the 400 block of Virginia Street, according to a statement from Crystal Lake police. They found two males with stab wounds and took them to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crystal Lake Police Department at (815) 35603620 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-762-7867.