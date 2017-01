2 suburban Catholic grade schools to close

Cardinal Blase Cupich has accepted the recommendations to close St. Joseph School in Homewood and St. Louis de Montfort School in Oak Lawn. | Sun-Times file photo

Two Catholic grade schools in the south suburbs will close at the end of this school year, the archdiocese education office said Wednesday.

St. Joseph School in Homewood and St. Louis de Montfort School in Oak Lawn will not reopen for the 2017-18 school year, Archdiocese of Chicago’s Office of Catholic Schools announced.

The schools have faced declining enrollment and financial difficulties for several years.