2 teenage boys among 3 wounded in Little Village shooting

Two teenage boys were among three people shot Saturday night in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The two teenagers and a 39-year-old man were standing in a gangway in the 2500 block of South Spaulding about 10:15 p.m. when the man got in an argument with an unknown male who took out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, according to Chicago Police.

A 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were both struck in the left leg, police said. The man was struck in both legs.

All three victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.