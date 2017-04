2 teenage boys shot in Belmont Cragin

Two teenage boys were wounded Thursday night in a Belmont Cragin shooting on the Northwest Side.

At 8:03 p.m., the boys, ages 15 and 16, were in the 4900 block of West George when a vehicle approached and someone inside fired multiple shots, according to Chicago Police.

The younger boy was shot in the head and is in critical condition, police said. The older boy was shot in the buttocks, thigh and arm and was in serious condition. They were both taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.