2 teenage boys shot in Roseland

Two teenage boys were shot Friday evening in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The boys — both 17 — were walking about 6:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Corliss when someone approached them, pulled out a gun and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The first boy was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and the second was shot in a leg and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, police said. Both were in good condition.