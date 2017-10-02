2 teens arrested after Back of the Yards shooting, chase

Two teenagers are in custody after a police chase that started Thursday evening when officers saw at least one of them fire a gun at another person, according to Chicago Police.

About 6:45 p.m., the officers were on patrol in the 4700 block of South Loomis, where they saw someone in a black Saturn SUV start shooting at someone standing outside, police said.

The officers tried to pull over the SUV, but it took off. More officers joined the mile-long pursuit to the 4500 block of South Hermitage, where two boys, ages 16 and 17, got out of the Saturn and started running, police said. They were arrested nearby.

No one was hurt in the shooting or chase, according to police, who said they found guns in the SUV, which had been reported stolen.

Charges were pending against the boys.