2 teens arrested after expressway chase, crash near Goose Island

Two teenage boys were arrested after an expressway police chase ended in a crash late Wednesday near Goose Island on the Near West Side.

CPD Monroe District officers were called at 11:03 p.m. to assist with a chase that started when Illinois State Police spotted a vehicle on I-94 that was wanted in connection with a carjacking, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle eventually crashed into a tree in the 800 block of North Sangamon.

The people inside the vehicle then got out and tried to run away on foot, police said. Two juvenile boys were taken into custody and charges against them were pending Thursday morning. Investigators are still looking for a third suspect.