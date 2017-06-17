2 teens shot in Austin

Two teens were shot Saturday evening in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

At 6:47 p.m., someone in a light-colored car in the 5200 block of West Chicago fired shots at the 16-year-old girl and 19-year-old man, striking them both in the left thigh, according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

He was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, according to police. His condition was also stabilized.

More details weren’t immediately available.