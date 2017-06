2 teens shot in Logan Square

Two teens were wounded in a Logan Square neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side.

They were shot at 7:21 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Wabansia, according to Chicago Police.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A 19-year-old man was also taken to Stroger Hospital with a gun shot wound to the right arm, according to police. His condition was also stabilized.

More details were not immediately available.