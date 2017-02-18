2 teens wounded, 1 critically, in North Austin shooting

Dozens of evidence markers line the Austin street where two teenagers were shot late Friday. | Network Video Productions

Two boys — ages 13 and 16 — were wounded in a shooting in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side, leaving the younger critically wounded.

At 11:24 p.m., they were walking in the 5100 block of West Concord when they heard shots and realized they’d been struck, according to Chicago Police.

The 13-year-old boy was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his chest. The older boy was shot in his leg, and his condition had stabilized, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.

Earlier this week, three children were fatally shot in separate attacks within days of each other.