2 teens wounded in Austin drive-by shooting

Two teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The boys — ages 15 and 16 — were shot about 6:20 p.m. by someone firing from a white vehicle as it pulled up to them in the 5000 block of West West End Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The younger boy was struck in his right foot and taken to Stroger Hospital, police said. The other boy was shot in the left knee and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Both were in good condition.