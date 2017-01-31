2 Waukegan men charged with identity theft, burglary in Gurnee

Two Waukegan men have been charged with burglarizing vehicles in Gurnee and using a stolen credit card at a fast food restaurant.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, a resident in the 1100 block of Summer Circle heard a car with a loud muffler driving slowly through her neighborhood and stopping frequently, according to a statement from Gurnee police.

The resident looked through her window and saw the door of one of the vehicles parked in her driveway was open and contacted police, according to the statement.

On the way to the scene, officers noticed several other vehicles in the area that appeared to have been burglarized, police said. One victim reported that her stolen credit card had just been used at a local fast food restaurant.

Officers responded to the fast food restaurant and took into custody Paulo Aragon and Edgar V. Vazquez into custody, police said.

Aragon, 20, was charged with identity theft and burglary, both felonies, police said. Vazquez, 20, was charged with one felony count of burglary.

Aragon was ordered held at the Lake County jail on a $10,000 bond Monday, and Vaquez was ordered held on a $5,000 bond, police said.