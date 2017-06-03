2 weekend robberies reported on same block in Back of the Yards

Police are warning residents of two weekend robberies on the same block in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood.

Both times, several males approached the victims in the 4700 block of South Damen and demanded their property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 5:20 p.m. Saturday and the second at 10 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The robbers are described as six black and Hispanic males between 17 and 21 years old, 180 to 200 pounds, 5-foot-9 to 6-foot-2, with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.