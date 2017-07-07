2 weeks of Lake Street Bridge lane closures start Monday

Drivers might want to avoid the Lake Street Bridge over the Chicago River in the Loop next week during ongoing rehabilitation work.

One lane of the Lake Street bridge over the South Branch of the Chicago River will close Monday, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The closure will last about two weeks to allow for ongoing rehabilitation work on the bridge.

The bridge will also be completely closed on Saturday, July 15, from midnight until noon, CDOT said.

Eastbound traffic will be rerouted via Clinton, Washington and Wacker; while westbound traffic will be rerouted via Wacker, Randolph and Canal, according to CDOT.