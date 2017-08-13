2 women killed in Algonquin crash

Two Algonquin women were killed in a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in the northwest suburb.

at 3:12 p.m., a woman was driving a car east in the 900 block of East Algonquin Road and crossed over the centerline, striking a vehicle heading in the opposite direction, according to the McHenry County coroner’s office.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle was taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley, where she was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m., according to the coroner’s office. The woman driving the other vehicle was stuck head-on and pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the two women were not released Sunday night.

Autopsies were expected to be performed Monday.