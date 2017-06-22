2 women shot in Englewood: one in car, one on sidewalk

Two women were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

An 18-year-old woman was inside a car driven by a man in the 6500 block of South Halsted about 12:15 p.m. when two males in a black SUV approached the car and got into an argument with the driver, according to Chicago Police.

The driver of the SUV started shooting at the car, striking the 18-year-old woman in the buttocks, police said. She was taken in good condition to Stroger Hospital.

A 55-year-old woman who was standing on the sidewalk in the 6600 block of South Lowe was shot in the right foot, and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

The SUV took off after the shooting, police said.