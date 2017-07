2 women shot in North Austin

Two women were shot early Sunday in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The women, ages 21 and 26, were crossing the street at 1:58 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Lawler when someone in a red SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger woman was shot in the legs and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, while the older woman was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park with a gunshot wound to her right leg, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.