2 women, teenage girl wounded in shooting outside Joliet home

Two women and a teenage girl were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in southwest suburban Joliet.

Officers responded to a report of people shot about 8:50 p.m. outside of a home in the 900 block of Richmond Street, according to Joliet police.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the left thigh, a 25-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and a 54-year-old woman was shot in the right shoulder, police said. They were all taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet with injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Neighbors told detectives that a vehicle parked in the alley east of the home and two males got out, pulled out firearms and fired multiple rounds toward people outside of the home, police said. The suspects then jumped back into the vehicle, which sped away south out of the alley. Several shell casings were found on the sidewalk crossing the alley.

One shooter was described as a black male with a stocky build, wearing a light t-shirt and jeans, police said. The other suspect was described as black male with a thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a white mask.

Police said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.