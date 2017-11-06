2 women wounded in North Austin shooting

A 25-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the North Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The women were standing on the sidewalk at 12:38 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Lawler when someone in a gray van opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to her abdomen and legs, police said. She was listed in serious condition.

The older woman was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said. Her condition was stabilized.