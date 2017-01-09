2 wounded, 1 critically, in Englewood shooting

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Friday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The men, ages 31 and 56, were shot at 3:48 p.m. in the 6200 block of South May, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his body, police said.

The older man was still at the scene of the shooting after suffering a gunshot wound to both legs, police said. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.