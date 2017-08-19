2 wounded, 1 critically, in Logan Square shooting

Two men were wounded, one critically, in a Logan Square neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side.

The men, ages 20 and 21, were walking at 6:26 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Monticello when a dark-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, striking the older man in his head and the younger man in his left thigh, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then drove off in an unknown direction.

Both men were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police. The older man was listed in critical condition, and the younger man’s condition was stabilized.