2 wounded, 1 seriously in Far South Side drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded, one seriously, in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening on the Far South Side.

The men, ages 39 and 40, were standing near a vehicle at 5:12 p.m. in the 100 block of East 105th Street when a blue sedan pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The older man suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and leg and was taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The younger man was shot in his back and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated.