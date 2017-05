2 wounded in Aurora shooting

Two men were shot Thursday evening in west suburban Aurora.

About 6:40 p.m., the men, ages 25 and 48, were in the 900 block of Sard when a male walked up to them from a back yard and fired, according to Aurora police.

The shooter, whose face was hidden, ran away in the direction he came from, police said.

Both men were conscious and breathing when they were taken to an Aurora hospital, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (630) 256-5500.