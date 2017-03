2 wounded in Austin shooting

Two men were wounded Thursday night in an Austin neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The men — ages 30 and 31 — were walking at 6:38 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Walton when someone approached them on foot and began shooting, Chicago Police said.

The older man was shot in his side and the other man was shot in the arm, police said. Both were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where their conditions were stabilized.