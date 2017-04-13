2 wounded in Austin shooting

Two men were shot Thursday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 3:30 p.m., the victims, ages 32 and 27, were standing on the corner of Chicago and Lockwood avenues when a white Dodge Caravan drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The 32-year-old was shot in the leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. The 27-year-old was shot in the left knee and was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where his condition was stabilized.

Both men are documented gang members, according to police.

Westbound CTA No. 66 Chicago buses were temporarily rerouted via Chicago, Laramie, Augusta, Central and Chicago while police investigate.