2 wounded in Austin shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 7:23 p.m., the men, ages 18 and 29, were standing in the 1600 block of North Mayfield when a brown SUV drove by and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

The 18-year-old was shot in the hand and drove himself to Rush Oak Park Hospital in good condition, police said.

The 29-year-old was shot in the foot and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition, police said.