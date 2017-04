2 wounded in Austin shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened at 7:11 p.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison Street, according to Chicago Police.

One male suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and leg and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A second male was shot in the back and took himself to Rush Oak Park Hospital, where his condition was unknown.

Police did not immediately have information on their ages.