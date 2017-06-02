2 wounded in Avalon Park shooting

Two people were shot early Monday in the Avalon Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Just after midnight, a 40-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman were in a car in the 8200 block of South Blackstone when someone ran up to the car and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the left arm and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital and Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.