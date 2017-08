2 wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The males, whose ages were not immediately known, were shot about 1:50 p.m. in the 5300 block of South Hoyne, according to Chicago Police. One of the males suffered a gunshot wound to the ankle, while the other was shot in the left arm.

They were both taken to area hospitals, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.