2 wounded in Clearing shooting

Two men were wounded in a Clearing neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the Southwest Side.

The men, both 25 years old were standing on the sidewalk at 1:27 a.m. in the 6300 block of West 63rd Street when they heard gunfire and both felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

One man was shot in the abdomen and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The other man suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.