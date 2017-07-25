2 wounded in Cragin drive-by shooting

Two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 2:25 p.m., the 26-year-old man and 17-year-old boy were on foot in the 5400 block of West Wellington when someone fired shots from an approaching vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The older man was struck in the abdomen and taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

The teenage boy was struck in a buttock and taken to Community First Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said.