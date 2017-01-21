2 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. in the 300 block of South California, according to Chicago Police.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the back, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the man was in serious condition and the boy was in good condition.

Police said the two were walking out of an alley when someone fired shots from a dark colored vehicle and they were struck.