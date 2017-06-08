2 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

Two people were wounded in an East Garfield Park neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the West Side.

The 35-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were in a vehicle about 4:10 a.m. in the 200 block of North Homan when another male opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The woman was shot in the right leg, while the man suffered gunshot wounds to the right arm and abdomen, police said. They showed up at Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center, where the woman’s condition was stabilized. The man was transferred in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.

Police said the incident appears to be narcotics-related. No one was in custody early Sunday as Area North detectives were investigating.