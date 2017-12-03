Police: Man killed, another wounded in Edgewater shooting

One man was killed and another was wounded in an Edgewater neighborhood shooting early Sunday on the North Side, police said.

The men, ages 27 and 32, were standing outside at 12:34 a.m. on the sidewalk in the 6300 block of North Broadway when someone in a dark-colored SUV opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The younger man was shot in the head and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

The older man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was also taken to Saint Francis, where his condition was stabilized, police said.