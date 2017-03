2 wounded in Englewood shooting

Two men were wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The men — ages 24 and 27 — were standing in the backyard of a home at 10:44 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Elizabeth when a male shot them, Chicago Police said.

Both men were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the younger man was in serious condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said. The older man was shot in the “face area,” and his condition was stabilzed.