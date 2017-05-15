2 wounded in Englewood shooting

Two people were shot Monday night in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

The man and woman, both 20 years old, were standing on the sidewalk about 9:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Shields when two males came out of a nearby gangway and shot them, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the right calf and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

The woman was shot in the left arm and took herself to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition stabilized, police said. She will be transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital.