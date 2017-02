2 wounded in Gage Park drive-by shooting

Two people were shot in a Gage Park neighborhood drive-by attack Tuesday night on the Southwest Side.

About 8:45 p.m., the males were standing outside on 55th Street near Spaulding Avenue when someone opened fire from a vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

They were shot in the foot and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. No one was in custody.