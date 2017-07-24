2 wounded in Gresham shooting

Two men were wounded Monday night in a shooting in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The men, who are both 26 years old, were standing on the sidewalk about 9:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of West 78th Street when a tan or gold van pulled up and four males got out and opened fire, according to Chicago Police. The shooters then got back into the van, which drove west on 78th Street.

One of the men suffered a graze wound to the right leg, and the other man was shot in the left arm and grazed in the right arm, police said.

They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.