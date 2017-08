2 wounded in Homan Square shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in the West Side Homan Square neighborhood.

At 4:54 p.m., a 16-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were in the 700 block of South St. Louis when they heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The boy showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg, police said. The man was also taken to Mount Sinai with a gunshot wound to his thigh. They were both listed in good condition.