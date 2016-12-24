2 wounded in Humboldt Park drive-by shooting

Two men were shot early Saturday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 1:15 a.m., the 26- and 34-year-old were outside in the 3400 block of West Beach when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where the older man was in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the leg and abdomen. The other man was shot in the left ankle, and his condition was stabilized, police said.

The shooting was thought to be gang-related. Area North detectives are investigating.