2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Two men were shot early Saturday in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

The men, ages 34 and 37, were standing outside at 1:28 a.m. in the 1400 block of North Talman when someone in a silver vehicle fired shots, according to Chicago Police. The younger man was shot in his hand and abdomen, and the older man suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and chest.

They were taken to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, police said.