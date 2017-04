2 wounded in Humboldt Park shooting

Two men were wounded Tuesday evening in a Humboldt Park neighborhood shooting on the West Side.

The men — ages 36 and 30 — were shot about 7:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Augusta Boulevard, Chicago Police said.

The older man was shot in his right forearm and the younger man was struck in his right calf and left ankle, police said. Both men took themselves to Norwegian American Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.