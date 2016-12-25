2 wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Officers responded to a call of a person shot at 10:42 a.m. and found a 29-year-old man and 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, Chicago Police said.

The man was shot multiple times in the back and the woman was shot in her right knee, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the woman’s condition was stabilized and the man was in “guarded” condition.