2 wounded in Lawndale shooting

Two people were wounded — one critically — in a shooting Saturday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were sitting in a parked vehicle about 6:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Lawndale when a vehicle drove by and someone inside began shooting, Chicago Police said.

The girl was shot in her side and the man suffered a graze wound to his face and right arm, police said. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where the girl was in critical condition and the man was in good condition.